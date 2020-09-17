Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $54,060.81 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $54,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, David C. Duffy sold 1,680 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $58,665.60.

On Monday, July 13th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,402. Quanterix Corp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $943.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

