Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Down 7.6%

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.45. 3,893,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,734,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QD. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 115.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $47,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

