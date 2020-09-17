QuickX Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $306,375.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $306,375.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.45 or 0.04566056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035141 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

