Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP) Stock Price Up 71.4%

Radiant Creations Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RCGP) was up 71.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29.

About Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP)

The Radiant Creations Group, Inc develops and markets proprietary scientific technologies and cosmetics, and over-the-counter personal enhancement products and devices over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary products, which include anti-aging and revitalizing skin cream under the Radiant Creations label.

