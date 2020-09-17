Raise Market Capitalization Tops $150,045.51 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $150,045.51 and approximately $518.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00243136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.01499484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00216344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

