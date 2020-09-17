Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Down 0.4%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.67 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 94,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 135,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $41.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.51.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

