Rate3 Market Cap Hits $558,804.18 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, DDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $558,804.18 and $136,116.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.04550474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Hotbit, BitForex, DEx.top, DDEX, HADAX, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

