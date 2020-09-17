Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 384,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 3,000 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,482. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

RAVN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 2,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,198. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $881.07 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

