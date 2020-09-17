Raymond James Analysts Give Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) a C$22.00 Price Target

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been given a C$22.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

ARE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.44. The stock has a market cap of $846.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.94 and a 12 month high of C$19.32.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$779.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$662.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

