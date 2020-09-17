Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 10.6% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price traded up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.49. 778,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 698,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

