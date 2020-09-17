Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Energy Focus (EFOI)

Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2020 – Energy Focus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2020 – Energy Focus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Energy Focus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2020 – Energy Focus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Energy Focus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Energy Focus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. "

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.05. Energy Focus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

