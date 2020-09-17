ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00669882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,978.27 or 1.00310177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.01453552 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005457 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00125513 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, BiteBTC, C-Patex, Bittrex, Crex24, Bleutrade, Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

