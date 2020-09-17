Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 30272002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

