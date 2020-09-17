Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ RELV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 1,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliv International has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Reliv International alerts:

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliv International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliv International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.