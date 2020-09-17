Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) were up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 9,635,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,348,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Remark alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.97.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Remark by 421,000.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.