Remme (REM) Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Kuna. During the last week, Remme has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $63,845.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.04408013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Hotbit, Gate.io, Kuna, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.