Ren Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $229.09 million and approximately $42.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX and Huobi Global. In the last week, Ren has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,330,203 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX, Tidex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

