ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ReneSola stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.67. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

