ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ReneSola stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.67. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
