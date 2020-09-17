ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading 30.4% Higher

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price traded up 30.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.06. 1,523,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 128,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

