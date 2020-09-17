Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $31.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 57.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center stock remained flat at $$28.61 on Thursday. 431,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.