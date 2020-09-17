Rentberry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $385.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $178,775.83 and approximately $385.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.02 or 0.04603068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055926 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035129 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

