Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.00

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as low as $7.84. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 153,750 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Repro-Med Systems stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

