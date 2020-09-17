Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $294,902.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Request has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and approximately $294,902.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Coineal, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Request has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.04411815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00035261 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, COSS, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, WazirX, DDEX, Coineal, CoinPlace, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, Mercatox, KuCoin and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

