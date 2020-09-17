Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.08. 362,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 672,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.