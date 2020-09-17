ROAD (ROAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ROAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

ROAD Token Trading

ROAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

