Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 611,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RDS.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RDS.B stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 4,038,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

