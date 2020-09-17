RR Donnelley & Sons Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RRD)

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,990 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,751% compared to the average volume of 175 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 25.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of RRD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.57. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.