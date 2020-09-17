RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.19. RTG Mining shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

In other RTG Mining news, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 16,760,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$901,717.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,990,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,990,091.59.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

