Ruff Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $709,463.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $709,463.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00102162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00245922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01501419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00220056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.