Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 12th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

RUSHB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.71. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUSHB. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.