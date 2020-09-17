Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Posts Earnings Results

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SFE traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 43.50 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.57. Safestyle UK has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

