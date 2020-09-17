San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded San Miguel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116. San Miguel has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

