Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sanofi by 7.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sanofi by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $455,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. 23,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

