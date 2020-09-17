Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 156,932 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 109.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,932 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. 2,237,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,423. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.76. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.94.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,099.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $875,790,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock valued at $905,210,326. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.