Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $11.25 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 24,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. 26,499,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,171,217. The firm has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.