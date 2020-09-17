Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $515.00

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.70), with a volume of 160427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 480.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 443.73. The stock has a market cap of $858.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

