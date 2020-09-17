Scotiabank Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$1.30

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th.
TSE:WEF traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 769,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The stock has a market cap of $420.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.43.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
