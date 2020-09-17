Scotiabank Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$1.30

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

TSE:WEF traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 769,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The stock has a market cap of $420.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.43.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$256.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.