Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Declares GBX 5.70 Dividend

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCIN stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 735 ($9.60). The company had a trading volume of 84,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,546. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 722.10. The company has a current ratio of 638.77, a quick ratio of 638.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. Scottish Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906.77 ($11.85).

In other news, insider Neil Rogan bought 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 755 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £7,157.40 ($9,352.41).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

