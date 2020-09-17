SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 million and a P/E ratio of 370.00.

SDX Energy Company Profile (CVE:SDX)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

