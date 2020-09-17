Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Tidex, ABCC and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.96 or 0.04418594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034845 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, IDEX, RightBTC, Binance, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.