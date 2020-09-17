SelfSell Market Cap Reaches $46,871.93 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. SelfSell has a market cap of $46,871.93 and approximately $133.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

