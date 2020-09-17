Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) Insider Anthony (Tony) Lally Acquires 93,750 Shares

Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) insider Anthony (Tony) Lally bought 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Selfwealth Company Profile

SelfWealth Limited offers an online share trading services in Australia. It also provides online investor community portal services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

