Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) Insider Anthony (Tony) Lally Acquires 93,750 Shares

Selfwealth Ltd (ASX:SWF) insider Anthony (Tony) Lally bought 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Selfwealth Company Profile
