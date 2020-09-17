Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and $366,837.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.96 or 0.04418594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034845 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,718,510,828 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

