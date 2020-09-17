ShipChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $434,696.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $434,696.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

