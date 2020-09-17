Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $52.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

SWAV stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,389. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $5,338,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,031 shares of company stock valued at $49,884,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

