Short Interest in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Decreases By 13.9%

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 292,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

