Short Interest in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Expands By 27.9%

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period.

NYSE AWP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,167. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

