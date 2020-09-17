Short Interest in Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Decreases By 33.6%

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 247,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. Analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.