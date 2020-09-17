Short Interest in BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Decreases By 23.4%

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 357,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNPQY. ValuEngine lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

