Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Increases By 23.2%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 8,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,318. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

